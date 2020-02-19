ExclusiveCoin Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $317,433.00 and $1,778.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

