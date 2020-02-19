Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 5.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,109,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,138 shares of company stock worth $16,420,341 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

