Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director Acquires C$39,144.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,144.

FFH traded up C$2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$626.93. 45,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$609.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$594.05. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a fifty-two week low of C$542.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$667.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 51.049996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

