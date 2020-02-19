Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

FNMA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 4,825,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 2.20. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.77%.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

