Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.36

Headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,579. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $484.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

