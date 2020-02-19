FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 267.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,840 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

