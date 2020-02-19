First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,468 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

