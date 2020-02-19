First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.98, 489 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.