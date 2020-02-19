First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.16

Shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $24.15. First United shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 22,164 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First United by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First United by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

