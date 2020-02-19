Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83 to $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5 million to $383.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.94 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.

FIVN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,458,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a PEG ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In other news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $202,461.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.