Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83 to $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5 million to $383.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.94 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.
FIVN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,458,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a PEG ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.81.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
