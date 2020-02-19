Flash (FLASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $17.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.03069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00147722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

