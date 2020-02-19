Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,055,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.