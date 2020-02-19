Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FND stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

