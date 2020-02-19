Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 379,298 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 796,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Get Fluent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a P/E ratio of -144.50, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Fluent by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.