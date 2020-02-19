Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.83 Million

Brokerages expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to post $214.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the lowest is $206.10 million. Forum Energy Technologies reported sales of $271.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $901.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $917.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $968.45 million, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 631,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,955. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

