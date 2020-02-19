Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOSL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 136,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 0.25. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

