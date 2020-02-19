Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Fox Factory stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after buying an additional 63,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after buying an additional 179,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,752,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

