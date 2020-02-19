Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company.
In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 8,752,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.82.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
