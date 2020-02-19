Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 8,752,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

