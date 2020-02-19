Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective increased by Cfra from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

