Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

