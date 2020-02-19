FY2020 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources LP Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CCR opened at $8.21 on Monday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

