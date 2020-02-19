FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit