FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.45. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

