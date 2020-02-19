Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) Trading Down 3.6%

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), approximately 367,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 107,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

Galena Mining Company Profile (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. Its projects also include the Mulgul and the Jillawarra-woodlands projects.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.