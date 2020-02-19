Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.50

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $8.50. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 316,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and a PE ratio of 44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.

In related news, insider Michael Buckley acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87). Also, insider Mark Blandford acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

