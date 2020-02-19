Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $103.32, with a volume of 389060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

