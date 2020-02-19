Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $103.32, with a volume of 389060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit