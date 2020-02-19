Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.07 ($84.96).

Shares of GXI opened at €69.90 ($81.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit