Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.07 ($84.96).

Shares of GXI opened at €69.90 ($81.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

