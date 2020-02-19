Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

ENT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

