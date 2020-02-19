Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith Sells 50,000 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,190. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $680,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

