GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.52

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 56085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NILSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.