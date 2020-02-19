Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.04

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 271802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after buying an additional 15,477,875 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 44.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 518.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,052,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

