Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.04

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 271802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.95.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
