Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

GOGL opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

