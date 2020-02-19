Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPP. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.08 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.