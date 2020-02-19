Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Shares Down 10.8%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.02 million during the quarter.

About Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Halmont Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halmont Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit