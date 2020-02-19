Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Shares Down 10.8%

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.02 million during the quarter.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

