Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 9,870 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 455,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

