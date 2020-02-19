Hancock Whitney Corp Has $283,000 Stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Seacor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

CKH opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $821.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CKH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

