Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 2,868 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCN opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

