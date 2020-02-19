Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

