Head to Head Comparison: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Smith & Nephew (NASDAQ:SNN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Ocugen has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ocugen and Smith & Nephew, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Smith & Nephew 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 206.60%. Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 87.54%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01 Smith & Nephew $4.90 billion 4.30 $663.00 million $2.02 23.85

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Ocugen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. Additionally, it offers meniscal repair system. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

