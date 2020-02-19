Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.24. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 691,620 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBX. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.