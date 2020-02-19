Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.24. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 691,620 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBX. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit