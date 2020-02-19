HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $463,842.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $463,842.00 and $6,440.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03051613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00146513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,624 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

