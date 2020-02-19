Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after buying an additional 834,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after buying an additional 356,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after buying an additional 1,028,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

