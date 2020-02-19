HEX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. HEX has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00456958 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007594 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012468 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001576 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001639 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.