Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 20.70 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.20 ($2.38). The company had a trading volume of 6,012,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.81. The stock has a market cap of $937.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.69).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Dividend History for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

