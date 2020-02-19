Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 9.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.52, 159,061 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 177,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $179.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $497,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $307,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

