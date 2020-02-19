HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 560.40 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 581.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 596.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.81 ($7.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

