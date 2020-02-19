Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $478.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market capitalization of $543,347.00 and approximately $478.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00654853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00106330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00116061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,408,443 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

