Hydro One Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.46.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$28.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.08. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$29.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

