Hydro One Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.
Shares of TSE H opened at C$28.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.08. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.02 and a 52-week high of C$29.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
