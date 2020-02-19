Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.30% of Iamgold worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Iamgold alerts:

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 225,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.60. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.