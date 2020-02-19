ImageCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $961,710.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $961,710.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,279,441 coins and its circulating supply is 17,279,443 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.