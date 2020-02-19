Independence Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

